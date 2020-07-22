Image copyright Urban Centric Image caption The tower block will be built south of Cardiff Central railway station

Plans for a 27-storey tower block with 188 apartments in Cardiff city centre have been given the go-ahead.

Councillors backed the scheme for Crawshay Court, on Curran Road, just south of the central railway station.

Bicycle spaces have been doubled to 200 after the plan was sent back to developers in June for a rethink.

However, some councillors are concerned that only £41,000 will be spent on providing affordable housing instead of the £2.7m requested by the council.

In total, developers Urban Centric will pay £550,000 in Section 106 money, to be spent on local benefits such as affordable houses, schools and community facilities, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Ali Ahmed said the city needed to obtain more benefits from developers "if we are to support some of our vulnerable friends, colleagues and residents who have been waiting for housing for many years now".