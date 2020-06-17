Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office said there could be "torrential downpours" in some places

Thunderstorms have been forecast for much of Wales, prompting warnings of potential power cuts and damage to buildings caused by flooding, lightning, hail and strong winds.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place from 12:00 BST until the end of Wednesday for 20 of Wales' 22 counties.

Public transport could face delays or cancellations and roads may be closed.

There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, the Met Office added.

The areas in Wales covered by the warning are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

The Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.

"Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50mm in two to three hours in one or two places."