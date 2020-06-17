Image copyright Google Image caption The A55, also known as the North Wales Expressway, is a major road that runs from Chester to Holyhead

Work to make a busy intersection of the A55 safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers will begin on Wednesday.

The Welsh Government said improvement work to junction 19 at Glan Conwy would run until the end of September, depending on weather conditions.

Work has been brought forward because the coronavirus pandemic means traffic levels are almost half their normal level.

Construction workers will follow strict social distancing, it added.

The project includes widening the junction, making safer crossings for pedestrians and cyclists, the installation of traffic lights and an upgrade from street lighting to an energy-efficient LED alternative.

The routes for cyclists and pedestrians will also link to the current path on the A470 to encourage walking and cycling in the area.

Transport and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said: "This is the first of our pinch-point schemes to go ahead and it will deliver a real difference to all forms of transport once completed."