Image copyright Della Morgan Image caption Della Morgan spotted this twister just north of Brecon in Powys

Tornadoes have been spotted across two counties - as parts of Wales were hit by thunderstorms.

Eyewitnesses glimpsed the first just five miles north of Brecon in Powys on late Tuesday afternoon.

Then 40 miles away at Bont Goch, east of Talybont in Ceredigion, another twister was caught on camera.

Rebecca Charnock said she stopped her car to grab a quick shot, before the swirling clouds "fizzled away".

Image copyright Rebecca Charnock Image caption Rebecca Charnock was stopped in her tracks by this twister in Ceredigion

"I did start to wonder what it was - and then thought 'crikey - I need a picture'," said Ms Charnock.

"It was coming towards me, and I thought 'I wonder where it is going to go?

"But then it just fizzled out and it was gone."

Image copyright Della Morgan Image caption Moving away - the Brecon tornado on the horizon

The Brecon sightings were captured by Della Morgan and her husband.

"I said quick, quick, come outside," said Mrs Morgan

"We watched it descend, it moved around and then dissipated."

The tornado can be clearly seen making its way across the ridge above farmland.

The weather events were captured following a day of warnings for thunderstorms across much of Wales.

Further alerts have also been issued for Wednesday between 12:00 and 21:00 BST for more storms.

The yellow warning from the Met Office covers all but far western tips of Wales, with a small risk of flooding and lighting strikes.