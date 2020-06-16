Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died last May, three weeks after being shot outside his home with a crossbow bolt

Two people will face fraud and money laundering charges as part of an investigation into the crossbow murder of a retired photography lecturer.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, died in hospital three weeks after being shot at his Anglesey cottage in April 2019.

Sports therapist Terence Whall, 39, was handed a life sentence for his murder.

It is understood Richard Wyn Lewis and his partner Siwan Maclean are the pair charged, and they will appear before Caernarfon magistrates on 13 August.

The couple live at Caergeilliog on Anglesey, a few miles from the Penrhos Feliw home of Mr Corrigan.

In a statement, North Wales Police said a 49-year-old man and a his 50-year-old partner had been summoned to appear in court.

"Following consultation with lawyers at the Crown Prosecution Service, a local man has been summonsed for six offences of fraud by false representation," said Det Sgt Arwel Hughes.

"The man's partner has been summonsed for a money laundering offence."

Det Sgt Hughes said the charges followed a "parallel fraud investigation" launched in May 2019, following the shooting of Mr Corrigan.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Terrence Whall was told he must serve at least 31 years for the murder

The police investigation into the death was one of the biggest ever seen on Anglesey.

After he was found guilty, Whall was ordered to serve a minimum of 31 years of his sentence.

Three other men were also jailed for their part in helping Whall to try to conceal evidence.

The motive for the murder remains a mystery, despite an extensive trial.

Police said Marie Bailey, the partner of Gerald Corrigan, his son Neale and daughter Fiona have been fully updated.