Image copyright Pembroke Dock Town Council Image caption Peter Kraus, pictured with wife Doris, posted pictures on Facebook of monkeys by a photo of black protesters

Police are investigating a hate crime after a former mayor was alleged to have compared monkeys with Black Lives Matter protestors.

Pembroke Dock councillor Peter Kraus posted pictures on Facebook of monkeys on a car at a safari park with a photo of black protestors on a police car.

Mr Kraus had claimed hackers were behind the images.

Later he said his post was to show "we are worse than animals".

Initially denying responsibility, he said: "That's a hacker. That's nothing to do with me whatsoever.

"I'm getting friend requests all the time, and they double up - it's that sort of thing."

Later he claimed his post was "not meant as an insult to black people".

He said: "The point I was making was that we are worse than animals.

"It is bad enough with this pandemic without all these crazy things that are going on everywhere.

"It was not meant as an insult to black people.

"We are all humans, I have lots of black friends in London and all over the world who I respect, I am a person who loves peace, that is why I started a charity, Over the Rainbow Dream Come True in 1999.

"I absolutely hate all this violence that is going on."

Pembroke Dock Town Council are investigating the matter after receiving complaints.

A spokesman said: "The town council do not condone posts of the racial nature as posted by Cllr Kraus and take actions like this very seriously."

Previously Pembrokeshire county councillor Paul Dowson protested on social media that the purple illumination of Pembrokeshire County Hall as part of the Black Lives Matter campaign was a waste of electricity.

Image caption Black Lives Matter demonstrations have taken place across Wales and the world

Mr Dowson, who represents a Pembroke Dock ward, rejected claims he was racist.

He said his protest was because he felt the council gesture should not be confined to one protest.

"We are, I hope, all in this day and age against racism," he said.

"We support the anti-racist movement and its beliefs but to support violent protest is going down the wrong way."

Mr Dowson said he understood three people had referred the matter to the public services ombudsman for Wales.

He wrote on Facebook: "Who is footing the bill for these purple lights and the power required to run them, particularly given that money is in short supply during this pandemic.

"It could be better spent propping up our key workers."

The comments were later removed.

It was councillor Joshua Beynon's idea to illuminate county hall.

That led to racist and homophobic comments being made on social media.

Image caption In Bristol a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was thrown into the harbour

Mr Beynon said he has reported that to the police.

He said: "Any form of racism or homophobia is not to be tolerated.

"I am saddened and disgusted to see some of the despicable comments that have been made in response to the lighting of county hall last week.

"As I have said, we must stand with anyone in society who faces any form of prejudice.

"Racism is a stain on our society and it must be called out and stamped out."

He said the images on Mr Kraus' Facebook "add to the division" in society.

"I believe his response so far has been wholly inadequate," Mr Beynon said.

"Locally, we must ensure that people in elected positions are aware of the hurt and pain caused to their own constituents who are BAME, or any other protected characteristic for that matter, and they should undertake some much needed training on equality and diversity."

Elected officials should represent their communities, Mr Beynon said.

"I will continue to call out any form of racism when I see it," he added.

The public services ombudsman confirmed referrals to it had been made.

Pembrokeshire County Council said it had received "numerous" queries and correspondence about the Facebook posts.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating an alleged hate crime regarding the pictures posted by Mr Kraus, following concerns from the public.