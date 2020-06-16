Swastika cleaned off Penygroes family's garage by villagers
Villagers have cleaned off a swastika daubed on a black family's garage door to show their support for them.
Margaret Ogunbanwo spotted the racist graffiti when she left the house in Penygroes, Gwynedd, on Saturday.
North Wales Police is treating the incident as a hate crime and has released a CCTV image of a man they want to question.
Mrs Ogunbanwo, whose family have lived in the village for 13 years, said local support had been "amazing".
As well as neighbours removing the graffiti, local choir members did an outdoor performance to show solidarity with the family.
Mrs Ogunbanwo said: "The community has been amazing. Actually we've been overwhelmed. We've have people come to our door, we've had cards, we've had flowers.
"I have no more spaces to put flowers on. It's just been fantastic.
"What has happened is that our locals have then gone on and told other people what's going on and said 'support them', and so it's been great."
Members of various local chapels, who run a pop-up choir in Pen y Groes, came together to show their support for Mrs Ogunbanwo and her family by performing together outdoors.
One of those taking part was Karen Owen, who said: "I'm very proud as somebody who's born and bred in the village that everybody has stood up in support of the family.
"There is no level on which this is acceptable or right."
Sian Gwenllian MS, who represents the Arfon constituency, said: "Racism is not confined to Minneapolis and the police in the USA.
"It's not confined to the far-right factions that gathered in Parliament Square in London last weekend.
"Unfortunately it is here in our midst in Arfon and we must do all we possibly can to stop it in its tracks."
Speaking to BBC Wales on Saturday, mother-of-two Mrs Ogunbanwo, who has lived in the area for 13 years, said she believed she and her family were targeted because they are black.
She said her first thought when she saw the swastika was "do I need to be scared?".
She initially decided not to erase the graffiti, as she believed it would serve as a reminder of "the importance of Black Lives Matter".
"If we wash it away, it's like it didn't really happen and I want people to remember it," she said at the weekend.