Image copyright AndreyPopov/Getty Images Image caption The latest figures cover a three-month period, with the last of those after the coronavirus pandemic locked down the country

The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in Wales has doubled compared with the same time last year.

There were 118,600 claimants in the middle of May, equivalent to 6.2% of 16-64 year olds, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The local authority with the highest claimant rate was Newport with 7.5%.

Meanwhile, unemployment figures for February to April show a slight fall - with lockdown only partially affecting this period.

There were 47,000 people unemployed in Wales during those three months - 4,000 fewer than November to January and 22,000 fewer than the same period the year before.

Overall, 3% of people were out of work, compared with 3.9% UK-wide.

However the figures also show a fall in employment in Wales, by 15,000, compared with the same period last year.

The impact of lockdown is partially illustrated in the number of hours worked.

Between February and April there was an 8.9% fall in the number of hours people worked - a total of 94.2 million hours lost across the UK.

Image copyright rrocio Image caption The full effects of coronavirus is likely to be seen later this year, according to David Jones

That is the largest decrease in hours worked since 1971.

Wales continues to have a high rate of economic inactivity - people not in work and not available for work because they are ill, caring for someone or in full time education - 23.2% of 16 to 64-year-olds in Wales are in this category, higher than the same period last year.

Only Northern Ireland has a higher rate at 26.7%.

Clwyd West Conservative MP David Jones said: "It's fairly clear the full effects of the virus and lockdown have not yet started to come through.

"It's most likely to start making an impact in August when furlough winds down.

"The biggest concern is autumn when it runs down completely. It's clearly not an optimistic outlook."

Looking ahead, he called for two-metre social distancing to be changed, saying businesses in his constituency were "worried sick" about it.

He added on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "Quite simply restaurants can't operate. If it was reduced to one metre, they could probably operate at 75% capacity. Two metres is an absolute killer for the industry."

Image copyright Owen Davies Image caption Fears over coronavirus led to Owen Davies losing his job

Owen Davies, 29, from Newport, had to leave his job working with porters at his local hospital, helping to transport patients.

While he described the job as "stressful", he said he enjoyed it, adding: "What happened was that I fell ill, I had to take a couple of days off just before the pandemic started.

"At the time my mum was in hospital having major heart surgery. So when this pandemic started she ended up coming home.

"My father has also got chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I have a partner with asthma, so I had to make the decision to stay off when the lockdown was starting."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Davies has struggled to find new work because of lockdown

While he said he made the decision to protect his family, the agency he worked for gave him an ultimatum to "either come back or we are getting rid of you" and ended his contract.

He said it had a knock-on effect on his confidence and mental health, and added: "Being on Universal Credit as a lifestyle as a means to get by is not good, it's really stressful.

"I'm trying to get some normality back now and hopefully find something I can get up and running and start working again.

"I've pretty much had enough of this lockdown now and I just want to get back to work."

Analysis by Sarah Dickins, Economics Correspondent

With the information we've already had about the impact of coronavirus on the economy, the news that unemployment has fallen a little further in Wales might seem surprising and today's claimants figures may seem contradictory.

When you unpick the statistics a clearer picture emerges. The unemployment figures, just released, are for the three months from February to April and so only half of that period includes lockdown.

The claimant count however shows us the number of people claiming work related benefits on a specific day - 14 May, 2020. The increases recorded there are very significant.

We have also learnt today that across the UK job vacancies have fallen steeply. There's been a record decline in self-employed work and the number of hours worked have plummeted.

The unemployment figures that will be published next month will be more representative of what has happened in the workplace.

The evidence suggests that the furlough scheme, introduced by the UK government, has kept many millions of employees on the pay roll. That was the idea of it.

We will have to wait several more months before we will know the full impact of the pandemic on Welsh jobs.