Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Image caption Rizal 'Zaldy' Manalo worked at Glan Clwyd Hospital and Abergele Hospital in north Wales in his career

A nurse at a hospital in north Wales has died after contracting coronavirus.

Rizal Manalo, who was originally from the Philippines, worked on ward five at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire.

The 51-year-old father-of-two had been treated at the hospital's critical care unit "over the last few weeks" after falling ill with Covid-19.

In a statement, the hospital said Mr Manalo, known as Zaldy, was "well respected and loved by all his patients and colleagues".

Mr Manalo had worked in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area since moving from the Philippines in 2001.

His wife, Agnes, said: "Zaldy is a hard working person who loved his job dearly. He's a good husband and a loving father to his children. He protected and cared for us."

Karen Davies, the matron for ward five at Glan Clwyd Hospital said: "Zaldy would always greet you with a smile in the morning and always had a story to tell. He was a caring and compassionate member of the team, a true gentleman."

Rab McEwan, managing director at Glan Clwyd Hospital, said: "Zaldy was a popular and respected member of the nursing team on ward five and we will miss him greatly.

"It's always hard when someone who serves the NHS dies before their time. We are desolate, and send our deepest sympathies to Zaldy's family, colleagues and friends."

In a joint statement, the health board's chief executive and chairman said Mr Manalo would be "sorely missed".