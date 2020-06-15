Image copyright Google Image caption Travellers have occupied the site for more than 10 years

A deal has been struck to allow a £1.3m upgrade to make an unofficial traveller site in Powys permanent.

An extended family will be allowed to stay on land owned by Machynlleth Golf Club, near the town's cemetery.

The golf club will take a 50-year lease on land on the other side of the A489 which Powys County Council has bought from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The council said the travellers would now become its tenants, with access to services but also liable to pay rent.

Local authorities in Wales have a legal duty to provide permanent Gypsy and traveller sites.

The need for one in Machynlleth was identified in 2016 and was included in the Local Development Plan (LDP) for Powys, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Dafydd Evans, a housing solutions manager for the council, said: "The purchase of the land from NRW and the development of the permanent site will ensure that five households are accommodated appropriately, can access services and continue to be an integral part of the Machynlleth community.

"The family have been occupying the site for more than 10 years as an unauthorised encampment.

"The development of a permanent site which will be managed by the housing service will benefit Machynlleth positively."

Powys County Council now intends to offer the new site development out to tender and believes that work could start in August.