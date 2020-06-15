Wrexham murder inquiry as man found dead at home
- 15 June 2020
A murder investigation has been started after a 60-year-old man was found dead at his home in Wrexham.
Terence Edwards was found dead at home in Pont Wen, Wrexham, at about 19:00 BST on 1 June, North Wales Police said.
Post-mortem tests found Mr Edwards died of a head injury, the force said.
The police force urged anyone who went to Mr Edwards's home between 21:00 on 29 May and 1 June to come forward.
Mr Edwards's family has been informed.