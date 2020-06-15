Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Nerys Williams has been jailed for a year

A woman has been jailed for assaulting three police officers who were called to a party attended by about 30 people, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Nerys Williams, 32, of Carneddi, Bethesda, Gwynedd, admitted three charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

Llandudno magistrates jailed her for a year with 26-week sentences for each offence but two running consecutively.

A man also arrested on Saturday evening is on bail.

Insp Jon Aspinall from North Wales Police said: "Especially at a time when gatherings like this are prohibited, it is very disappointing that my officers are subjected to physical violence whilst trying to keep our community safe.

"This sentence sends a clear message that assaults on emergency workers will not be tolerated, and we will never view such violence as 'just part of our job'."