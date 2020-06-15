Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sentinel lymph node biopsy is a test to find out if melanoma has spread to lymph nodes

Skin cancer patients in Swansea are the first in the world to receive complex biopsies while awake.

A team of plastic surgeons and anaesthetists from Swansea Bay health board have developed nerve blocks that allow sentinel lymph node biopsies to take place without general aesthetic.

Covid-19 restrictions on general anaesthetic use meant the procedure, which detects if a melanoma has spread, had been suspended.

So far nine patients have had the test.

Sancta Maria Hospital in Swansea has provided a Covid-clean operating site for the surgery to be carried out.

Consultant plastic surgeon Mr Cubitt, one of the team who developed the local anaesthetic blocks, said: "Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the way we function as a hospital and the ability we have to deliver cancer care.

"If it hadn't been for Covid we would have carried on using general anaesthetic but because of the restrictions we have been forced to think outside the box.

"This technique isn't done anywhere else in the world."

He added: "Even after Covid-19, I don't think we will go back to just using general anaesthetic.

"We would give the patient the option, but with the knowledge that it's always safer to avoid general anaesthetic."

One of the first patients to benefit was Stephen Pearce, 37 from Llanelli, who has developed skin cancer on his arm.

He said: "I didn't feel anything during the procedure. It was much better than having a general anaesthetic, it's safer and the recovery was quicker without the grogginess from a general anaesthetic.

"The feeling came back within an hour and by the time I was home I had regained control of my arm."