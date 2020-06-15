Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning covers counties in north-east, north-west and mid Wales

Buildings could be damaged by lightning during storms forecast for later, the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms also predicts torrential downpours, flooding and hail stones.

It is in place for six local authority areas in north and mid Wales from 13:00 BST to 21:00 on Monday.

The Met Office said: "Fifteen to 25mm of rain may fall in an hour in some places whilst a few spots could see 30 to 40mm of rain in two or three hours.

"Frequent lightning is possible and a few places may see some hail."

It also warned some buildings and structures would "probably" be damaged by lightning strikes.

The areas covered by the warning are Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.