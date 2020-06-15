Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Margaret Ogunbanwo was going for her morning walk when she saw the swastika on her garage

Police have a released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak in connection with a swastika daubed on a black family's garage door.

Margaret Ogunbanwo, from Penygroes, Caernarfon, spotted the vandalism on Saturday morning.

She decided to leave it as a reminder of why Black Lives Matters protests are happening.

North Wales Police is treating the incident as a hate crime and has appealed for witnesses.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption CCTV footage shows the man police want to speak to about the vandalism

Inspector Jon Aspinall said: "At a time when racism is headline news, it is unacceptable for members of our community to be targeted in this way.

"We treat all hate crime extremely seriously, and if anyone can help us identify this person, it would be greatly appreciated."

Image caption Margaret Ogunbanwo found the offensive graffiti on her garage door

Speaking to BBC Wales on Saturday, mother-of-two Mrs Ogunbanwo, who has lived in the area for 13 years, said she believed she and her family was targeted because they are black.

She said her first thought when she saw the swastika was "do I need to be scared?"

"I thought 'oh no, if somebody is feeling this way, maybe I won't be safe going for a walk'," she said.

She decided not to erase the graffiti, and believes it will serves as a reminder of "the importance of Black Lives Matter".

"I'm going to leave that thing up there and let my village see it," she said.

"If we wash it away, it's like it didn't really happen and I want people to remember it".