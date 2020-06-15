Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing when he did not return home from work

A man has denied murdering a 55-year-old who went missing almost five months ago.

Michael O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, has not been seen since 27 January when did not return home from work. No body has been found.

On Friday, Andrew Jones, 52, from Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, appeared by videolink at Swansea Crown Court and a trial date was set for 14 September.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the search for Mr O'Leary's body would continue.