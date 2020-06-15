Image copyright Google Image caption When will shoppers return in numbers to high streets?

Reopening non-essential shops and further relaxing restrictions on outdoor activity are being considered by the Welsh Government.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the retail sector in Wales "will be well prepared if we can give the go ahead to re-open on Friday".

However he added a "stop-start approach, where we do too much too soon" would be worse for the economy.

The next lockdown review is expected to be announced on 19 June.

Mr Drakeford said the sector had put in place "new arrangements" such as safe ways for shoppers to enter and leave stores, social distancing in shops and protection for retail employees.

He said he was keen for the economy to re-open in Wales, but public health must come first "as that was best for our economy".

"Nothing would be worse for the economy if we do a stop-start approach, where we do too much too soon and lead to coronavirus making rapid circulation again, and we have to clampdown on everything for a second time."

He told the daily coronavirus press conference ministers were "looking and learning from the experiences of other countries around the world".

They are looking at a package in three main areas - reopening non-essential retail "where businesses are able to comply with the physical distancing duty"; "reopening schools on June 29 to allow all pupils to check in and prepare for the autumn term," and "relaxing further restrictions on more outdoors activity".

"In many countries where cafes have reopened they are opening outside only because the virus doesn't survive for as long outdoors as it does indoors," he said.

Virus 'continues to be present'

But other countries have reintroduced restrictions "because lockdown has led to cases increasing".

He said it would not mean a return to the pre-pandemic normal.

"While the virus has receded and fewer people are becoming ill, coronavirus has not gone away - it continues to be present in Wales and there is still a risk we will face a second wave of illness later in the year," he said.

"This is why we will continue to need to take precautions and measures to prevent the spread of the virus as restrictions are lifted."

He said since ministers started to lift lockdown restrictions seven weeks ago "the spread of the virus has continued to slow down, thanks to the actions everyone in Wales has taken".

The Welsh Government would continue to lift restrictions cautiously, he said.