Driver walks away from 100ft hillside roll in Mold

  • 14 June 2020
Wreckage of the car Image copyright North Wales Police
Image caption The driver had been "very lucky" and was "safe and well at home"

A 4x4 driver walked away with just cuts and bruises after rolling 100ft down a hillside.

The driver was trespassing on private land overnight on Sunday and lost control of the vehicle, North Wales Police said.

The force posted a picture of the damaged 4x4 vehicle on social media following the incident in Mold, Flintshire.

It said the driver had been "very lucky" and was "safe and well at home".

