Image caption A demonstration is taking place in Caernarfon

About 70 people are attending a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

About 30 others, including veterans, have also gathered at the scene in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, near the cenotaph.

Organisers advised people to wear face masks and gloves due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A separate demonstration was also held at Aberavon Beach near Port Talbot on Sunday, with another planned later in Monmouthshire.

Hundreds of people also staged peaceful protests in Chepstow and Barry on Saturday.

But there were more than 100 arrests at a protest in London in clashes with police.

In Chepstow, some people "took the knee", while in Barry those who experienced racism were asked to form a line.

Protests around the world have been sparked following the death of George Floyd in the US.

Image caption People gathered on the Maes in Caernarfon for the demonstration

More on George Floyd's death

The 46-year-old died in Minneapolis in May as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The final moments were filmed on phones and four police officers involved have been sacked and charged over his death.

A demonstration is due to take place at Chippenham Fields in Monmouth on Sunday afternoon.

Organisers said they "do not tolerate any violence" and personal protective equipment is mandatory.