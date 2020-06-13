Image copyright Artur Tixiliski/Abergavenny Food Festival Image caption The Abergavenny Food Festival was attended by 30,000 people in 2017

Wales' largest food and drink festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the Abergavenny Food Festival said they looked at ways to hold the event safely but could not find a solution.

The event, held annually in the Monmouthshire town, usually attracts up to 30,000 visitors and some of the biggest names in the food industry.

It was due to be held on 19 and 20 September.

In a statement posted on its website, organisers announced "with great sadness" that the "annual food celebration will not go ahead".

It said "many very exciting things had been planned" and encouraged ticketholders to think of the events as "marinating so they taste even better when we all meet up together in 2021".