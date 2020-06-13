Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The woman and boy have not been seen for two days

Police are trying to trace a woman and a two-year-old boy who have been missing since Thursday.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was last seen at about 13:25 BST in Court Road, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police has not been able to find her and the force has now appealed to the public for help.

She is of medium build with brown hair, wore a pink jumper, black leggings and boots, while the blonde child had a blue jacket, jeans and black shoes.

A spokeswoman said: "Numerous inquiries have been carried out over the past few days as officers try to locate her, but none have proved successful."