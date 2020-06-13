Heavy showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of north and mid Wales, the Met Office has said.

A weather warning has been issued for Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Wrexham and Powys, but downpours are likely to be scattered.

The Met Office said it could lead to buildings being damaged by lightning strikes and loss of power, while driving conditions could be affected.

The warning is in place until 19:00 BST.