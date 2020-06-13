Image copyright Gem Simmons/British Divers Marine Life Rescue Image caption It is feared the 30ft (10m) fin whale might not survive

A beached whale - thought to have returned to sea - has become stranded in the same estuary for a second time in as many days.

It was hoped the 30ft (10m) fin whale had returned to open waters when it was seen swimming out to sea yesterday.

But it was found re-stranded on Saturday morning on the same stretch of the Flintshire coastline.

The sea mammal - the second largest whale in the world - is thought to be only six or seven months old.

A medic from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) is assessing the whale's condition.

BDMLR said on its Facebook page: "Our key concern now is that not only has the animal returned to the estuary after leaving, but that by the time the tide comes back in at lunchtime today that it will have spent a considerable amount of time out of the water."

A spokesman said whales cannot support their own weight on land, so are in danger of causing "significant internal damage to themselves" when stranded.

After so many hours out of the water, there are fears the whale may not survive.

"Due to the size and weight of the animal and the geography of the area, it is not possible to get the animal closer to the water to help relieve the pressure on its body," he added.

"Dragging the animal by its tail will cause significant injuries and is not an option. As we mentioned yesterday, putting the animal to sleep is also incredibly difficult for a variety of reasons related to its size too.

"We are saddened to say that the outlook today is looking less positive."