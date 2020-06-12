Image copyright Google Image caption Beaumaris pier on Anglesey is 174 years old - and also home to the town's RNLI lifeboat station

Conservationists will use a visitor pause brought by the coronavirus lockdown in Wales to push ahead with £180,000 work on a Victorian pier.

The Covid-19 restrictions mean maintenance can be pushed forward at Beaumaris on Anglesey.

The pier was built in 1846 and repaired eight years ago as part of a £5.6m project to secure its future,.

However, extensive areas of metalwork on the structure now need rust removing and urgent paint repairs.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service work will begin next week to erect scaffolding around the pier, before it is covered to protect the scientifically important Menai Strait from any potential contamination.

A report to the council's executive said the current lockdown and ban on visitors to the pier was an "opportune time to undertake the work without any disruption to the businesses that use the pier".

Economic Development portfolio holder Carwyn Jones added: "Beaumaris Pier is an iconic structure which is an important draw for the town and wider Island.

"Coronavirus has indeed dealt the local economy a significant blow, but I hope that the pier's restoration will play an important role in ensuring Beaumaris and wider Anglesey is ready to capitalise on the eventual safe return of visitors, whenever that may be."