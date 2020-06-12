Image copyright Getty Images Image caption At the virus's peak in April, Rhondda Cynon Taff saw 176.2 deaths per 100,000 of its population

The mortality rate for deaths involving coronavirus in deprived areas of Wales is almost double that in the most affluent ones, figures suggest.

There were 109.5 deaths per 100,000 population in the three months to the end of May in the most deprived areas.

This compares to 57.5 deaths in least deprived parts, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

For men it was 142.9 deaths per 100,000 in the most deprived areas compared to 74.5 in the least deprived.

For women the rates are 85 and 44.5 in the most and least deprived areas respectively.

Death rate from coronavirus and deprivation in Wales Deaths per 100,000 based on levels of deprivation

At its peak in April, Rhondda Cynon Taff saw 176.2 deaths per 100,000 population and Newport 157.

But over the three months, when adjustments are made to account for different age structures, Cardiff has a death rate of 124.5 per 100,000, followed by Rhondda Cynon Taff with 118.5 and Newport on 116.9.

"General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect," said Sarah Caul, ONS's head of mortality analysis.

However, the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths over three months of nations and regions in England and Wales was in Wales, with 2,257 deaths, accounting for 22.2% of all deaths.

When adjusting for size and age structure of the population, there were 67.6 deaths per 100,000 people in Wales - only south west and south east England were lower.

This compares to 81.2 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000 people across the whole of England and Wales.

Across health board areas, Cardiff and Vale has the highest rate in Wales - 103.8 deaths - and Hywel Dda is the lowest with 25.9.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg has 97.8 deaths per 100,000, followed by Aneurin Bevan with 81.8 deaths per 100,000.