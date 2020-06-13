Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption Theatre bosses want to provide a "green and inspirational home" for arts and the community

Plans to undertake a "once-in-a-lifetime" £35m renovation of Theatr Clwyd have been given the go-ahead.

A leaking roof and poor disabled access were among problems flagged up at the deteriorating Grade II-listed 1970s complex in Mold, Flintshire.

Owners Flintshire Council were warned of a risk that shows could be halted.

The refurbishment will create a large extension to the front of the theatre, including a new three-storey foyer with a restaurant, bar and cafe.

Theatr Clwyd officials said "sticking-plaster repairs" were no longer enough to ensure the building, which opened in 1976, met modern health and safety standards.

"For over 40 years our building has been a beacon of excellence and a home for our community," they said in a statement on the venue's website.

"But our building is in need of urgent redevelopment to ensure that it's not only safe and fit-for-purpose but also a green and inspirational home for our community for the next 40 years and beyond.

"This once-in-a-lifetime project will ensure north Wales retains this vital and financially sustainable resource for future generations."

It is expected that the Welsh Government will meet the majority of the cost, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The local authority and the Arts Council of Wales have already spent £1m developing the scheme.

Meanwhile the theatre has been closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown, which officials told BBC Wales had so far cost £1m in turnover.