Image copyright Google Image caption Nathaniel Smith died after he was hit by a Mercedes in Chepstow

A teenager killed when he was hit by a car has been named as Nathaniel Smith.

The 17-year-old, from Chepstow, died after the accident on the town's A466.

He was struck by a silver Mercedes C250 on the Wye Valley Link Road at about 17:45 BST on 4 June.

Gwent Police said the boy's family were being supported by specialist officers.

The force said it was investigating the death and appealed for CCTV footage.

A police spokesman said the family had asked anyone paying tribute to Nathaniel to do so safely, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.