Wales

Black Lives Matter: More than 1,000 at Newport protest

  • 11 June 2020
More than 1,000 people have gathered in Newport to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many carried placards bearing political slogans while others knelt on one knee - a protest against racism that stems from the US.

The demonstrators marched from the civic centre toward the University of South Wales building on the banks of the River Usk.

Drivers could be heard honking horns in support as they walked.