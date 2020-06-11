Coronavirus: Wales has 316,000 workers on furlough
Nearly a third of a million workers in Wales have been placed on furlough since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, new Treasury figures show.
A total of 316,500 employees have been paid 80% of their salaries under the UK government scheme following lockdown.
Furlough arrangements allow workers to claim up to £2,500 a month in salary.
Figures also show 102,000 self-employed workers in Wales - nearly half - have also been helped, receiving a total of £273m.
The Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) differs from the furlough scheme because it is a grant paid out in a single instalment covering three months and amounting to 80% of average profit.
Furloughed workers in Wales
Numbers by county
|Area
|Number
|Percentage
|Cardiff
|36,000
|21.4
|Rhondda Cynon Taf
|23,400
|25.4
|Swansea
|23,000
|23.7
|Flintshire
|18,800
|27.8
|Carmarthenshire
|18,000
|27.4
|Caerphilly
|17,900
|24.8
|Newport
|16,600
|25.6
|Bridgend
|15,300
|25.5
|Wrexham
|15,100
|26.5
|Gwynedd
|13,300
|28.6
|Conwy
|13,200
|31
|Vale of Glamorgan
|13,200
|24.8
|Powys
|13,100
|29.2
|Pembrokeshire
|12,900
|29.2
|Neath Port Talbot
|12,700
|22.5
|Torfaen
|9,900
|26.5
|Denbighshire
|9,800
|28
|Monmouthshire
|9,100
|25.7
|Blaenau Gwent
|6,600
|24.6
|Ceredigion
|6,500
|28.9
|Isle of Anglesey
|6,400
|24.6
|Merthyr Tydfil
|6,000
|24.8
Just over a quarter of the 1.2m-strong Welsh workforce is furloughed.
These include 36,000 people from Cardiff alone and 23,000 in the Swansea area.
The figures suggest Conwy, Pembrokeshire and Powys could have higher proportions of workers in furlough, around 30%.
Across the UK, the figures show retail (161,900) and construction (154,400) are the sectors with the largest numbers being paid under the scheme.
- Firms can't cope with no deal and virus - CBI boss
- When will pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants reopen?
- Wales 'more exposed' to economic crisis
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Our unprecedented coronavirus support schemes are protecting millions of vital jobs and businesses across the whole of the United Kingdom".