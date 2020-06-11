Image copyright Bike Park Wales Image caption Workers at Bike Park Wales in Merthyr Tydfil have been placed on the furlough scheme

Nearly a third of a million workers in Wales have been placed on furlough since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, new Treasury figures show.

A total of 316,500 employees have been paid 80% of their salaries under the UK government scheme following lockdown.

Furlough arrangements allow workers to claim up to £2,500 a month in salary.

Figures also show 102,000 self-employed workers in Wales - nearly half - have also been helped, receiving a total of £273m.

The Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) differs from the furlough scheme because it is a grant paid out in a single instalment covering three months and amounting to 80% of average profit.

Furloughed workers in Wales Numbers by county Area Number Percentage Cardiff 36,000 21.4 Rhondda Cynon Taf 23,400 25.4 Swansea 23,000 23.7 Flintshire 18,800 27.8 Carmarthenshire 18,000 27.4 Caerphilly 17,900 24.8 Newport 16,600 25.6 Bridgend 15,300 25.5 Wrexham 15,100 26.5 Gwynedd 13,300 28.6 Conwy 13,200 31 Vale of Glamorgan 13,200 24.8 Powys 13,100 29.2 Pembrokeshire 12,900 29.2 Neath Port Talbot 12,700 22.5 Torfaen 9,900 26.5 Denbighshire 9,800 28 Monmouthshire 9,100 25.7 Blaenau Gwent 6,600 24.6 Ceredigion 6,500 28.9 Isle of Anglesey 6,400 24.6 Merthyr Tydfil 6,000 24.8

Just over a quarter of the 1.2m-strong Welsh workforce is furloughed.

These include 36,000 people from Cardiff alone and 23,000 in the Swansea area.

The figures suggest Conwy, Pembrokeshire and Powys could have higher proportions of workers in furlough, around 30%.

Across the UK, the figures show retail (161,900) and construction (154,400) are the sectors with the largest numbers being paid under the scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Our unprecedented coronavirus support schemes are protecting millions of vital jobs and businesses across the whole of the United Kingdom".