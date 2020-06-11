Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ben Partis was driving a van that collided with a lorry on the A487 Pentregat crossroads on Monday

The family of a 38-year-old man killed in a crash said he had a "big character and huge heart full of fun and warmth".

Ben Samuel Partis, of Cardigan, was driving a van that collided with a lorry on the A487 Pentregat crossroads, in Ceredigion, on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for help with its investigation.

Paying tribute, his family said: "Ben's children, family and friends meant the world to him and he was a fantastic daddy and fiancée."

They added: "Ben was never a 'walk on by' man and was always the first to help, full of enthusiasm and energy.

"Ben had a genuine concern for others and always put the happiness of others ahead of his own. The world will be a poorer place without him."