Students are starting to return to further education colleges across Wales as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Priority is being given to those who need to complete practical assessments for courses such as plumbing, building and engineering.

Attendance at some colleges will be by invitation only and numbers are expected to be very small to start.

Colleges have been working with unions and the Welsh government to ensure social distancing is in place.

Iestyn Davies, chief executive of Colleges Wales, which represents 13 member colleges, said there would be a slow return for staff and students.

"We are starting on areas of vocational assessments that require equipment and space so they can finish their coursework and enter the workforce," he said.

"If we don't complete these assessments, then some people won't be able to go into work."

Grwp Llandrillo Menai in Gwynedd will see six plumbing students return on Monday.

"We have a plan for increases but that's under constant review and if something is not going to plan we can suspend it," said chief executive Dafydd Evans.

"By the end of the second week we hope to have over 100 students back - which is 10% of the campus's population.

"Learners are keen to finish their qualifications and staff are keen to return to work. All of this is on a voluntary basis, nothing is mandatory."

Mr Evans said the college had been busy making sure it met the health and safety guidelines which had been set out.

He added: "We are going to be playing it very, very slowly in the first few days and we are going to be bringing very small numbers in the first place."

Meanwhile, Guy Lacey, chief executive of Coleg Gwent, which has campuses in Newport and Usk, warned students could not just turn up to the college.

"Students will be contacted with an invitation to come on to campus," he said.

"We are hoping to get a couple of hundred through assessments.

"For many their next step would be to go into employment as an apprentice and that's going to have an important part to play in the economy recovering."

The move has been backed by unions, which said colleges had to meet 75 conditions in order to open.

Phil Markham, from University and College Union Wales, admitted some institutions would not be ready to open this week, and said there were mixed feelings from staff about going back.

"We've absolutely got some members who are very anxious," he added.

"Some are really scared of the pandemic and we've got others who are not concerned, and some in between."