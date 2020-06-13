Image copyright Earth Project Image caption The centre will make use of World War Two munitions tunnels at Glyn Rhonwy, near Llanberis

An "exciting and much-needed" project, which aims to promote sustainability across the world, has unveiled plans for a visitor centre in Wales.

The Earth Project said a "world-class" hub at Glyn Rhonwy, near Llanberis, in Gwynedd, would be a focus for its work on "innovative, low-carbon solutions".

The project is collaborative and will involve citizens, experts, artists and scientists from across the world.

Observations are being sought on the environmental effects of lockdown.

The Glyn Rhonwy site features a 6,000 sq m platform with a series of World War Two munitions tunnels, opening on to a large rectangular forecourt, which is linked by a tunnel to Llyn Padarn.

Image copyright Earth Project Image caption Construction work has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the construction of the visitor centre has been put on hold.

But project chiefs are finding ways to progress, including developing a virtual reality centre.

And through its Earth Project-Live scheme, people will be asked for their observations on how the environment has changed since restrictions were imposed in response to the pandemic.

Ultimately, the aim is to have "satellite hubs" around the world, director Ashley Rogers said.

Image copyright Earth Project Image caption The centre would also benefit the local economy by providing "high-value local jobs and supplier opportunities"

"This is an incredibly exciting and much-needed project in our drive to achieve net zero carbon and manage our resources in a sustainable way," said Mr Rogers.

"Over and above the global aims of The Earth Project, it's essential that local communities, schools and businesses can benefit not only from having a world-class visitor hub, but also from high-value local jobs and supplier opportunities."

The project has secured the support of major universities, businesses and leading environmental and public engagement experts from across the UK.

It will feature a bilingual schools engagement programme and an international think-tank with experts from academia, the arts, business and industry.

"This highly innovative project based at the heart of Eryri [Snowdonia], but with a global audience, deserves our fullest support," said Sian Gwenllian, Member of the Senedd for Arfon.

People who would like to contribute to Earth Project-Live are asked to visit the website.