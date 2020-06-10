Image caption Two taxis were torched after an earlier attempt to set 15 cars alight was thwarted

A taxi company has been attacked by vandals four times since shortly before lockdown.

Swansea-based Oyster Cabs has had two cars torched, two more damaged and bricks thrown at a new office.

Police believe the series of incidents in Sketty and Mumbles between 20 March and 2 June are linked and are appealing for information.

Business owner Dean Roderick said the attacks had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

In the first attack, arsonists set fire to 15 of Mr Roderick's cars at a taxi park in Mill Lane, Blackpill, however staff from a nearby restaurant managed to put out the fires.

Two days later, two taxis were destroyed by fire at the same location.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police have released CCTV footage of suspects in the most recent attack

On 23 May, two vehicles parked outside Mr Roderick's family home in Mumbles were set alight.

"They did about £30,000-worth of damage in 30 seconds," he said.

"I have two kids in the house, we had only just gone to bed. My missus is concerned, of course."

In the latest attack, CCTV footage shows a person throwing bricks at the firm's office on Eversley Road before driving off with an accomplice on a stolen motorbike at about 22:30 (BST) on 2 June.

Mr Roderick said his business, which has been running for 20 years, is already running on a "lesser scale" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image caption Dean Roderick's business has already been affected by coronavirus

"This is not the sort of thing that happens in Mumbles. It's a sleepy place and most of the residents are elderly," he said.

"It has had a big effect on us and this is the last thing we need.

"The person who is responsible needs to be brought to justice."

South Wales Police has released CCTV footage as part of its appeal.

Insp Andy Harris said: "We are now linking all these crimes and I would strongly urge anyone with information to tell us what they know."