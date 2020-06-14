Image copyright Ceredigion Museum Image caption The quarantine quilts will be displayed as part of a collection at the museum

A museum is appealing for people to help create "quarantine quilts" by sharing their coronavirus experiences.

Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth will add a real quilt and a digital one to its collection to commemorate the community's experience of the pandemic and lockdown.

It is asking people to send in videos, sound pieces, pictures, poetry, fabric or songs to be added to the quilts.

They will be exhibited once people can visit the museum again.

It hopes to see contributions from people across the county, including those working on the frontline and at home, people embracing new skills, parents turned home-school teachers, older people meeting online and young people partying virtually.

Other examples could include quiet streets, the resurgence of nature, the effect on key and home workers and children, random acts of kindness or clapping for carers.