Image copyright Google Image caption Planning officers say the scheme will "positively contribute to tourism" in Powys

Plans for a tourism complex at a former golf course in north Powys have been approved by planning officers.

A swimming pool, fitness studio, spa and cafe will be on offer at the former Mid Wales Golf Centre in Caersws plus 100 static caravans and five chalets.

Llandinam Community Council and others raised objections on the grounds of traffic, flood risk and appearance.

Officers said it was in accordance with planning policy and would "positively contribute to tourism" in Powys.

In May 2018, applicant Trevor Bebb, successfully applied for a change of use for 20 caravans, following the closure of the existing nine-hole golf course, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A planning statement included as part of the application for expansion said like many UK golf courses it had "experienced significant economic viability issues".

'Substantial benefits'

The statement pointed out that some courses had reverted back to farmland, including the Welsh Border Golf Complex at Middletown, and the Brookland Hall Golf Course near Guilsfield.

It added: "The development represents a significant investment in the tourism industry in Powys and will give rise to substantial social and economic benefits."

Planning officer Holly Wilkinson said in her report: "Officers are satisfied that the proposed tourism scheme is in accordance with planning policy whilst development management acknowledges the third-party opposition to the proposed scheme.

"Based upon the details accompanying the submission together with the consultee responses received, officers consider that the proposed development will positively contribute to tourism in the county."