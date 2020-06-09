Image copyright Google Image caption Game stores around Wales are closed until further notice but are preparing to open elsewhere

Computer gaming retailer Game has mistakenly told customers it is opening its shops in Wales later this month.

In an email to its mailing list, the company said it was reopening England and Northern Ireland on 15 June as the coronavirus lockdown eased.

It also said it was opening shops in Wales on 18 June but the Welsh Government has not yet confirmed when non-essential shops can open.

Game has re-issued its release to clarify its position.

Its new advice said: "All stores in Wales and Scotland are ready to reopen but will remain closed until current guidelines are lifted."

Customers will still be encouraged to use its click and collect service as the number of people allowed in store will be limited.

The Welsh Government is due to review the current lockdown conditions on 18 June and make an announcement the following day.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would be meeting officials to consider the "long list" of potential changes.

Allowing non-essential shops to reopen could be considered along with restrictions limiting people to travelling five miles.

However, he said any changes would depend on the number of new coronavirus cases continuing to fall.