Ceredigion death crash: Van driver dies in collision with lorry
- 9 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-52978647?intlink_from_url=&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after his van and a lorry crashed on a road in Ceredigion.
The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the A487 Tanygroes to Synod Inn road at the Pentregat crossroads.
The air ambulance attended along with other emergency services following the accident which happened about 16:40 BST on Monday.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with them.