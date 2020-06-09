Image copyright Google

A man has died after his van and a lorry crashed on a road in Ceredigion.

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the A487 Tanygroes to Synod Inn road at the Pentregat crossroads.

The air ambulance attended along with other emergency services following the accident which happened about 16:40 BST on Monday.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with them.