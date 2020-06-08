Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption The man "may have information that could help", police say

CCTV images of a man wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown have been released by police investigating a night-time burglary.

Gas bottles and kerosene containers were stolen from Farchnad Fach store, Tumble, Carmarthenshire, in the early hours of Tuesday 19 May.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man "may have information that could help".

"While the image in the CCTV is not clear, the clothes the person is wearing are quite plain," police said.