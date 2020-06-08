Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf Council Image caption The cost of repairs after the flood is much higher than the original estimate of £250,000, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council says

A lido that suffered significant flood damage during February's Storm Dennis will reopen next Easter, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has said.

It said a substantial amount of repair work was remaining at Lido Ponty at in Pontypool.

The lido, at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, first opened in 1927 but had to be closed in 1991 after falling into disrepair.

In 2015, it reopened after £6.3m was spent bringing the pool back to life.

The wider park reopened to the public on 27 May following work to repair footways and railings adjacent to the river.

The council said the lido's changing rooms had now fully dried out and a survey of the pool linings would be undertaken shortly.

Image copyright Geograph/Robin Drayton Image caption A £6.3m restoration of the lido was completed in 2015

It said the plant room had been cleaned and sanitised and the damage to the plant would being assessed as the next stage of the process.

Council leader Andrew Morgan said: "Storm Dennis brought the worst flooding witnessed in a generation and certainly since Rhondda Cynon Taf was formed, with thousands of residents and businesses suffering internal damage to their properties, along with a substantial amount of damage to public facilities including highways, structures and buildings."

He said the coronavirus pandemic had hindered the council's progress.