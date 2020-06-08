Image copyright Geograph/Graham Horn Image caption Whitesands Bay near St David's is one of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park's Blue Flag beaches

Parts of two of Wales' national parks will reopen to local people on Monday after being shut during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park will reopen its car parks, including those at its renowned beaches.

Areas of the Brecon Beacons National Park will also reopen but its well-known hotspots will remain closed.

Wales' third national park at Snowdonia will stay shut but is working with authorities to prepare for reopening.

Wales' national parks and other beauty spots were thronged with visitors at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, with the closure of many sites then coming with the lockdown at the end of March.

But after reviewing its approach since the Welsh Government announced the easing of some lockdown measures, the Brecon Beacons National Park said it plans to open some areas - but for local people only.

Its more popular sites, such as Pen y Fan - the highest peak in south Wales, will remain closed as the authority said protecting people and health services was the "utmost priority".

Image caption Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons is popular with walkers but will remain shut

The Waterfalls Country, Llyn y Fan Fach and Pen y Fan would "need to remain closed for the time being", the park said, with a list of closed parts of the park available online.

Only people who live locally to the national parks will be able to visit as lockdown rules in Wales say people from two different households can meet outdoors, within five miles of their home but must remain two metres apart.

Image copyright Geograph/Basher Eyre Image caption Tenby on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is renowned for its beaches

Dyfed-Powys Police said it hopes "any decision to re-open sections of the national park would not have an adverse impact on our communities".

"People are still being asked to take exercise close to home, preferably within walking distance, but travel outside of the local area isn't allowed," the force said in a statement.

"This change is for those living within the national park or within a very close proximity."

In north Wales, Snowdonia National Park Authority said that, while it had been working with other authorities to consider how to prepare for reopening, it had no specific reopening dates.

Image copyright Nigel Davies Image caption Sgwd yr Eira waterfall, a popular attraction for walkers in the Brecon Beacons, will stay closed

It said any reopening would be "cautious and measured and... phased".

Snowdonia says "in the coming weeks there will be only minor changes to allow for local people to exercise locally as set out by Welsh Government".