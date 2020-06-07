Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Tan Y Bwlch Beach

A man who became trapped on sea cliffs at Ceredigion was winched to safety by rescue helicopter.

He was found near Tan Y Bwlch Beach, south of Aberystwyth, on Saturday at 19:00 BST.

A lifeboat and two coastguard teams were also scrambled after reports of people being cut off by the tide.

The man was winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter after he was spotted by Aberystwyth's RNLI lifeboat crew.

Borth and Aberystwyth coastguard teams were involved in the rescue.