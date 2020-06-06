Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Hundreds of people have joined a protest in Cardiff

People in Wales have joined campaigners from around the world as protests have started over the death of George Floyd.

Crowds have gathered in Cardiff, Bangor and Caerphilly as part of the Black Lives Matter movement that has also seen widespread protests across the UK.

Official advice is to avoid mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Home Secretary Priti Patel telling people it was "for the safety of all of us".

Police say the protests are "unlawful".

Protests began in the US after a video emerged of Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested on 25 May in Minneapolis.

Footage showed him gasping that he could not breathe during the arrest by four officers.

They have since been charged over the death, which sparked days of protest in the US and demonstrations across the world.

Thousands have gathered in cities like London, Manchester, Leicester and Sheffield while hundreds are at this afternoon's Welsh protests at Cardiff's Bute Park, Caerphilly Castle and near Bangor's War Memorial.

Proud to be at the socially distanced #BlackLivesMatter #protest in #Caerphilly today standing in solidarity against injustice and inequality in whatever shape and form. The death of George Floyd may feel far away here in South Wales but institutional racism is a reality here too pic.twitter.com/oYya4eGzko — Kirsty Luff (@kluff1972) June 6, 2020

Many protestors are wearing face coverings and others are wearing gloves.

During a minute's silence protesters knelt on one knee while holding their fists in the air before chanting Mr Floyd's name.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Thousands gathered in Cardiff's Bute Park to support the Black Lives Matter movement

More than 50 People gathered in Denbigh town square on Saturday in a "peaceful protest in solidarity" with the movement, some reading "Black Lives Matter… Mae Bywydau Duon o Bwys… We Can Change the World."

"We wanted to show our love, our grief and our solidarity with all black people, even in the smallest of ways," organiser Alexandra Derwen said.

Image copyright Alexandra Derwen Image caption Protestors gathered in the Denbigh Town Square in "solidarity"

The home secretary had said she understood people's views and why they wanted to protest but said that "we must put public health first".

"Of course I completely understand people's to desire to express their views and have the right to protest," said Ms Patel.

"But the fact of the matter is we are in a health pandemic across the UK, coronavirus is a deadly virus and I would say to those who want to protest, please don't."

She urged organisers to speak to the police about ways to make the demonstrations safer.

Please for the safety of all of us, do not attend large gatherings - including protests - of more than six people this weekend.



As @MattHancock said, coronavirus remains a real threat and people must protect themselves and their families from this horrific disease. https://t.co/AijZRYuQ30 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 5, 2020

In London, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she understood the strength of feeling but urged protesters to find a way of expressing themselves which did not involve mass gatherings.

She said: "Now I appreciate that we have a very, very long history of people expressing themselves by assembling and waving placards and being in central London, and all those things are very dear to our history.

"But coming together in a gathering is not only unlawful but also perhaps more importantly, in a sense, it is putting yourself and your family at unnecessary risk and other people around you, as we all know it is a deadly virus and it can get spread in crowds."