Image copyright Reuters Image caption Masks must be worn on public transport in England from 15 June

Wearing face coverings to protect against coronavirus "seems reasonable", a senior figure in Public Health Wales (PHW) has said.

Christopher Williams said there "should be" an effect on transmission if a lot of people wore them in "appropriate settings".

In England, face coverings will become compulsory on public transport from 15 June.

The Welsh Government will make an announcement early next week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously said there is only a "marginal public health case" for face coverings.

Deputy minister Lee Waters said there was a worry masks give "a false sense of security".

The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its advice, saying masks should now be worn where social distancing is not possible.

It had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.

On Friday, the British Medical Association said it wanted ministers in Wales to change position.

"I think in general in public health there's a good principle that things done by lots of people in lots of settings, even if they have a small individual effect, are able to have a large population effect," Dr Williams told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I think this is some of the thinking behind the use of face coverings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers in Wales are being asked by train operators to wear masks from 15 June

"If a lot of people use them in the appropriate settings there may be, there should be, an effect on transmission.

"Obviously it's quite difficult to quantify, and the evidence is not 100%, but it seems reasonable to add them in as an additional level of protection in the same way that staying away two metres from someone else is also a way of avoiding transmission."

The Conservatives said the Welsh Government was "playing catch-up" and face coverings should be worn where social distancing is not possible.

Plaid Cymru said the use of face coverings should be "actively encouraged" by the Welsh Government.

But Brexit Party Senedd leader Mark Reckless said: "Any requirement should be strictly temporary and on a UK-wide basis."