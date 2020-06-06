Cefn-y-bedd road closed with lorry stuck under bridge
- 6 June 2020
A lorry has become wedged under a railway bridge and is expected to be there for several hours, causing traffic delays.
North Wales Police advised motorists to avoid the area around the A541 at Cefn-y-bedd following the crash at about 06:00 BST.
The force said the driver was uninjured.
Rail services between Wrexham and Bidston have been affected, Transport for Wales said.
Traffic analyst Inrix said the surrounding roads were "coping well", in an update.