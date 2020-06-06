Wales

Woman, 40, in hospital after Cardiff stabbing

  • 6 June 2020
Police car

A 40-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after she was stabbed in Cardiff.

Police said they were alerted to a report of an assault in the Adamsdown area on Friday at 19:40 BST.

The woman is being treated at the city's University Hospital Wales. Her condition is not currently known.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "The scene is being preserved at the address and inquiries are continuing."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites