A blaze has destroyed a former school building in Bridgend.

Five fire engines, along with an aerial platform, were called in to tackle the fire at Church Street, Newton, Porthcawl, at about 01:15 BST.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows closed because the fire caused a "significant amount of smoke".

The cause of the fire in the disused building is under investigation, the service said.