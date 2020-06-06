Porthcawl fire destroys former school building
- 6 June 2020
A blaze has destroyed a former school building in Bridgend.
Five fire engines, along with an aerial platform, were called in to tackle the fire at Church Street, Newton, Porthcawl, at about 01:15 BST.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service advised residents to keep windows closed because the fire caused a "significant amount of smoke".
The cause of the fire in the disused building is under investigation, the service said.