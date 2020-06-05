Lightning strike sets house on fire in Gowerton, Swansea
- 5 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A house has been set on fire after being hit by lighting.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Porth Y Waun, Gowerton, Swansea, just after 18:00 BST.
Firefighters from Gorseinon, Sketty and Swansea have been fighting the blaze.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the house was "well alight", but everyone in the building had been accounted for and there were no causalities.