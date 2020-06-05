Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption The Hayes is one of the areas which will be redesigned

Plans have been unveiled to "reopen" Cardiff safely to the public when lockdown measures are lifted.

They include a one-way pedestrian system, information points, designated queuing areas for shops and spill-out areas for bars and restaurants.

Cardiff council said it had developed the plans with Arup, a firm with expertise in redesigning cities.

Leader Huw Thomas said the plans showed "how life can resume and how Cardiff can prosper" after coronavirus.

Mr Thomas also revealed plans to open Cardiff Castle's grounds as a new public square for businesses to sell to customers they might otherwise lose due to social distancing rules.

Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption One way systems - such as this one on St Mary Street - will be introduced to Cardiff

There could also be an app which would allow people to order food from the castle and have it delivered to them, he added.

Mr Thomas said the council was "working through the finer details" of the plans with businesses, residents and councillors.

Other measures could include:

Car parks will operate at a reduced capacity, supported by "a comprehensive network of park and ride/park and stride/park and cycle"

The council said it was in discussions with police about social distancing issues around "aggressive begging"

Pavement widening piloted in Wellfield Road, Roath, and other measures could be rolled out across other suburbs

People who live and work in Cardiff will be encouraged to walk or cycle to work rather than drive or use public transport

Mr Thomas added: "We want to restart, recover and renew Wales' capital and I'm determined that when lockdown restrictions are lifted, our city will reopen in a way that is safe for everyone in a way that does everything it can to safeguard thousands of jobs and in a way which is both welcoming and confident about the future of Cardiff."

The strategic plan and an accompanying council report will go before the council's Cabinet for discussion on 11 June, and can be viewed here.