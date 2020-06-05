Bontddu Hall: Woman dies after hotel fire rescue
5 June 2020
A woman has died in a hotel fire in north Wales, the fire service has said.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of the fire at a property on the A496 in Bontddu at about 09:10 BST.
Fire crews from Dolgellau, Harlech, Barmouth, Bala and Blaenau Ffestiniog attended Bontddu Hall, between Barmouth and Dolgellau, in Gwynedd.
A woman was rescued by firefighters but died at the scene, the fire service said in a statement.
The fire service said it was investigating the cause of the fire alongside North Wales Police.
Fire at Bontddu Hall, Bontddu, Dolgellau- 3 fire engines, police and air ambulance in attendance
