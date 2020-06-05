Chepstow A466 death crash: Pedestrian killed in collision
- 5 June 2020
A man has died after he was hit by a car in Chepstow on Thursday, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital after the crash on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road in Monmouthshire, but died of his injuries.
The road was closed after the crash, which happened at about 1740 BST, but has since reopened.
Gwent Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact the force on 101. No arrests have been made.